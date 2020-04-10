'She says it's like being born again': Louisville woman, 72, recovers from COVID-19 after 90 days in hospital

Alice left Brownsboro Hospital with her daughter Joanna, who's a nurse.



"She says it's like being born again," Joanna said.



After the long hospital stay, they stopped for the essentials.



"She made me stop at Olive Garden, she loves food,” she said.



Underlying health issues like Parkinson's and COPD exacerbated the problem. Joanna decided she needed to step in to move her mother's recovery along.



"I just had enough, I was like, I'm coming in on Monday. I'm either going to bury my mother by the end of the week or she's going to be off the ventilator,” Joanna said.



Because Alice didn't have a tracheotomy, it'll take a while for her vocal chords to get back to where she can talk.



“She says she's old but she's going to get there,” Joanna said.



The fact that she's here, doing this interview, doctors call it a miracle.



"I actually knew that this would happen, she's a fighter, she's hard headed, she's going to outlive us all,” Joanna said.



Alice on the other hand, says she had a little help.



"She said everybody prayed for her, that's why she's better.”



Recovery includes learning to walk again, something Alice and her family knows will only be a matter of time.