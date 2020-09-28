Real-time COVID-19 updates: Gov. Beshear confirms 456 new cases, 5 new deaths

Governor Beshear is reporting 456 new COVID-19 cases bringing the state's total 66,939 positive cases. Five new deaths have been reported.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This is a weekly blog with real-time updates on COVID-19 numbers and other related content in Kentucky for the week of September 21, 2020. Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to give updates Monday through Thursday at 4 p.m.

Monday, September 28

Governor Beshear is reporting 456 new COVID-19 cases bringing the state's total 66,939 positive cases. Five new deaths have also been reported.

Eighty-three of the newly reported cases were from children ages 18 and younger, of which 20 were children ages 5 and under. The youngest was only 6 months old.

“Last week we had almost 5,000 cases in Kentucky – the most we have ever had. Now what we believe that we are seeing, I believe we’re seeing it nationally, is the start of a new escalation,” the Governor said. “As we come toward a fall season and winter, where more people are going to be inside and we know the virus spreads faster, we’ve got to do better than this. We can’t be casual right now.”

Unfortunately, Gov. Beshear reported five new deaths Monday, raising the total to 1,162 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

The deaths reported Monday include a 56-year-old woman from Fayette County; a 91-year-old woman and two men, ages 93 and 97, from Jefferson County; and an 84-year-old woman from Johnson County.

“Let’s call and check on the families who have lost someone,” said Gov. Beshear. “I lost my friend Alice Sparks at the end of last week. She lived a wonderful life and lived life to its fullest, but she should still be with us.”