Louisville WWII veteran shares special moment with Butler students in DC

The students got to check out monuments and memorials as well as meet a man who lived through what they learn about in history books.

WASHINGTON — A group of 30 students from Butler Traditional High School took a trip to Washington D.C. this weekend, getting the chance to see the nation’s history up close on the Fourth of July.

“Seeing the Declaration of Independence and seeing the Constitution because those are literal pieces of history…it’s really cool to see that in person,” recent graduate Jaylen Peoples said.

Students spent the weekend checking out memorials and monuments on the day the country was founded. When they got to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, they got to witness a truly special moment.

“When I heard that we’re going to have a veteran at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, I thought that was really cool and a once in a lifetime experience,” rising sophomore Emmalee Miller said.

The trip organizer asked Butler Academic Instructional Coach Missy Callaway if her father, World War II veteran Jack Doyle, would like to come and lay a wreath on the tomb.

“She said, ‘are you sitting down?’” Doyle said, describing when his daughter asked him to come. “I said, ‘well I only have one leg, I’ve been sitting for 10 years.’”

Callaway, Doyle and their family made the trip to Washington D.C. for the occasion.

It’s an experience Doyle will always remember. Afterwards, he was thanked and honored, and got to meet some of the people watching the ceremony.

Doyle was able to go on an honor flight to D.C. years ago and see the monuments and memorials. This trip was another one to add to the list of once in a lifetime memories.

“I don’t know how you explain it, it's more than a lifetime experience,” Doyle said. “It’s something you put in your pocket and you never forget about it.”

