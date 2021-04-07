Louisville celebrates 4th of July post-COVID-19 restrictions with dazzling fireworks display

The Great Lawn was packed with thousands who were celebrating the holiday weeks after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Independence Day holiday marked the first major holiday since pandemic restrictions were lifted in Kentucky.

Thousands traveled to the Great Lawn of Waterfront Park to catch the various sounds of music including a special performance from the Louisville Orchestra.

Fireworks capped off the evening – a dazzling display, lighting the skies over the Ohio River.

It was a welcome sight to many after events were canceled last year leaving the community to watch fireworks virtually.

Everyone who attended the spectacular were glad to be out together, celebrating the holiday.

"It feels fantastic because so many things have been going on and it has been really kind of scary. But seeing people together and everything gives everybody an opportunity to just relax and let's try to get this together again," Gerry Board, a resident, said.

Those who were out-of-towners enjoying different events around the city said it’s nice to see Louisville in full force.

