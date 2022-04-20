LMPD to auction off 100 vehicles from impound lot

The Louisville Metro Police Department is planning to hold an in-person vehicle auction on Wednesday, April 20.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are planning to host another in-person vehicle auction this week.

According to a Facebook post from the department, an auction will be held at their impound lot on Wednesday, April 20 at 10 a.m. The department said the company that handles the auctions, Auctions ASAP, is planning to auction off around 100 cars, trucks and SUVs.

If you are planning to participate in the auction, you are encouraged to arrive early at the lot to get a bid number. Winning bids must be paid within an hour and a half after the auction ends.

The available inventory for this auction will be posted on the Auctions ASAP website.

During the last in-person auction, held on April 6, a total of 60 vehicles were sold. That auction was the first one not held online since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

The auctions are used to help clear the LMPD impound lot, freeing up room for more vehicles that have been abandoned around the city.

The impound lot is located at 1487 Frankfort Ave.

