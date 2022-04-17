Shepherdsville lineman restoring power following severe weather loses home in fire

He was out restoring power to those affected by Wednesday's storms only to find out his home was engulfed in flames.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A lineman from Shepherdsville was out getting the power back on following Wednesday’s storms and found out his home was engulfed in flames.

Firefighters responded to the home on Forest Hill Road around 11:10 p.m., not too far from the Cedar Creek Beef Company and the Outreach Thrift Shop.

The flames grew quickly, and the water pressure was low, making it hard for firefighters to battle the blaze.

Owner Chad Chapell described what was left of his home, reduced to foundation and debris but with a silver lining of support.

“They didn’t know who we were, where it was or who lived here. Shepherdsville was already reaching out to help whoever it was,” he said. “They didn’t care – that’s the community we got and that’s why I’ve lived here my whole life.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.