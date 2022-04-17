First Financial Bank looks to educate community with financial literacy campaign, book drive

Beginning April 18-30, First Financial Bank’s 10 locations in the greater Louisville area will collect bools of any type that will be donated to local organizations.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — April marks National Financial Literacy Month and a local bank is celebrating community outreach.

Beginning April 18 through April 30, First Financial Bank’s 10 locations in the greater Louisville area will collect bools of any type that will be donated to local organizations including schools, libraries and churches.

The bank is also helping the community learn about financial literacy. At their locations, they will provide books and articles to help all ages understand the importance of financial literacy. Eleven titles will be available if you’re saving money in a piggy bank or managing credit card debt.

“Financial literacy is the foundation for a thriving community and economic stability,” Roddell McCullough, chief corporate responsibility officer for First Financial Bank, said in a statement. “Education is so important that we established it as a key pillar in our ALIVE strategy to help support the needs of low- to moderate-income communities. That’s why we are so proud to work with local organizations in each of our communities to promote literacy, and specifically financial literacy, for everyone.”

You can drop off books at these ten locations Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Kentucky

Highlands

2735 Bardstown Road

St. Matthews

293 North Hubbards Lane

Jeffersontown

9306 Taylorsville Road

Middletown

13704 Shelbyville Road

Shelbyville

1734 Midland Trail

Indiana

New Albany

100 East Spring Street

Grant Line

3610 Grant Line Road

Jeffersonville

3539 East 10th Street

Georgetown

7700 State Road 64

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.