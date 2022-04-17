First Financial Bank looks to educate community with financial literacy campaign, book drive

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — April marks National Financial Literacy Month and a local bank is celebrating community outreach.
Beginning April 18 through April 30, First Financial Bank’s 10 locations in the greater Louisville area will collect bools of any type that will be donated to local organizations including schools, libraries and churches.
The bank is also helping the community learn about financial literacy. At their locations, they will provide books and articles to help all ages understand the importance of financial literacy. Eleven titles will be available if you’re saving money in a piggy bank or managing credit card debt.
“Financial literacy is the foundation for a thriving community and economic stability,” Roddell McCullough, chief corporate responsibility officer for First Financial Bank, said in a statement. “Education is so important that we established it as a key pillar in our ALIVE strategy to help support the needs of low- to moderate-income communities. That’s why we are so proud to work with local organizations in each of our communities to promote literacy, and specifically financial literacy, for everyone.”
You can drop off books at these ten locations Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.:
Kentucky
Highlands
2735 Bardstown Road
St. Matthews
293 North Hubbards Lane
Jeffersontown
9306 Taylorsville Road
Middletown
13704 Shelbyville Road
Shelbyville
1734 Midland Trail
Indiana
New Albany
100 East Spring Street
Grant Line
3610 Grant Line Road
Jeffersonville
3539 East 10th Street
Georgetown
7700 State Road 64
