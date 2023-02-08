Louisville union chooses not to endorse 'historic' UPS contract

The Teamsters have hailed the agreement as “historic" for union workers.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Teamsters Local 89 in Louisville did not endorse the tentative contract with UPS at a private meeting in Washington, D.C.

Teamsters held a "two-person meeting" in D.C. on Monday, where every local affiliate sent two members.

There, they asked questions about the tentative contract and how it would affect their different members.

The meeting is a standard part of the bargaining process. At the end of the meeting, the union held a vote to see which locals supported the contract.

A top media official for Teamsters confirmed it was a 161-1 vote, with the Louisville chapter being the lone "no" vote on the contract's endorsement.

It is not immediately clear why Local 89 chose not to endorse the proposed contract. We have reached out to the union for comment but have not heard back.

Local 89 represents roughly 10,000 UPS workers at various facilities across Kentuckiana -- including UPS Worldport, the largest UPS air hub in the world, and the Louisville Centennial Hub.

This vote has nothing to do with the actual contract ratification, which will be done by the rank-and-file members themselves. That vote is scheduled to begin Thursday, August 3.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.