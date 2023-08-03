Louisville Teamsters now recommend voting 'yes' on tentative agreement

During the committee meeting on July 31, Local 89 voted against recommending the agreement, and said it was not a vote against the contract itself.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville UPS union officials are now endorsing the UPS Teamsters National Master Tentative Agreement.

In a social media post, Teamsters Local 89 officials say they believe the new tentative contract "is the richest, most historic step forward for UPS members in our union’s history" and recommended members vote "yes" to ratify the contract.

During the committee meeting on July 31, Local 89 voted against recommending the agreement and said it was not a vote against the contract itself.

"Our vote against recommending the contract on July 31 was specifically regarding our concerns around Market Rate Adjustments or MRAs," they said. "On Monday, we had not gathered all the information we needed about whether UPS would take away MRAs and harm our members’ earnings."

Local 89 representatives worked with Teamsters officials to figure out the answers to their concerns, and found senior members who have MRAs will also get general wage increases.

"UPS would be acting in bad faith and violating the National Master Agreement if the company attempted to reduce MRA wages in the future," they said.

Officials also thanked everyone who helped them answer their questions in the post.

