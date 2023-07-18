'We don't need another disruption': How a UPS worker strike could hurt Louisville's small businesses

The Seafood Lady in NuLu relies on UPS Worldport for its oysters, lobster and crawfish to be shipped fresh daily. The impact of slow service would be detrimental.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The possibility of a Teamsters Union strike is weighing heavily on small businesses in Louisville, who can’t afford to have their services delayed.

UPS and its union employees have hit an impasse in negotiations, with an end of July deadline to reach a new contract before workers strike.

"We don't need another disruption of our food line," restaurant owner Nichelle Thurston said. "If we can't get that in daily, it's going to cause a lot of problems for us."

Thurston and other small business owners are watching the UPS negotiations closely, knowing what's at stake and growing more concerned with every day that goes by without a deal.

"I would like to see it settled for all parties involved, [and] let it be something amicable so that everybody is happy and satisfied," Thurston said.

The restaurant industry continues to overcome major hurdles. In The Seafood Lady's case, they've already fought through the heat of the pandemic and in early 2022, three people fired their guns through one of the restaurant's windows.

"Just some good fortune for a year or two to get back on our feet," Thurston said when asked what she was hoping for.

Other locally-owned businesses, like Mamili on Main Street, say they're worried and crossing their fingers an agreement is reached prior to July 31.

Owner Melissa Huff told WHAS11 her boutique starts getting their fall and Christmas merchandise this month to have them ready for those seasons.

If there are major delays, they would feel the burden.

Meanwhile, hospitals like Norton Healthcare say they have contingency plans in place if a deal isn’t reached by the end of July.

According to UPS, in the last 30 years, 111 companies moved to Louisville specifically because of the city's proximity to the Worldport facility. Those companies generate an estimated annual payroll of $233 million.

