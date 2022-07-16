The charity event gives the community a chance to sample local favorites while also supporting the city's independent service workers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Are you hungry, Kentuckiana?

The 6th Annual "Taste of Independents" returns to Louisville this July to celebrate and support the city's local independent restaurants.

Get a taste of some of your local favorites and try some local eateries for the first time.

The Taste, which is produced by Louisville company APRON Inc., runs from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, July 17 at the Olmsted, located at 3701 Frankfort Avenue.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the door for $75.

According to a press release, the charity event took two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We've missed celebrating the joy and diversity of our Independent Restaurants," Gary Fox, president of APRON, said. "We look forward to celebrating how we've grown in the last two years."

Fox says with the help of the community, the organization has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for independent restaurant employees in desperate need.

There will also be a silent auction, awards ceremony and entertainment provided by The Robbie Bartlett Dou.

Last year, more than 250 people attended and more than $16,000 was raised, according to the release.

Drinks will be provided by Buzzard's Roost Sipping Whiskeys, Barrell Craft Spirits, Log Still Distillery -- Monk's Road Bourbon and Gin, Jefferson Reserve and KOBBE.

2022 Participating Restaurants:

Against the Grain

Anoosh Bistro

Black Italian

Brasserie Provence

Bristol Bar and Grille

Brooklyn & the Butcher

Craft House Pizza

Crushed Ice Catering

D’Nalley’s Diner

Dant Crossing

Fante’s Coffee

Four Pegs

Fox Den

Georgia’s Sweet Potato Pie Co.

Gill on the Go Catering

Gourmet Provisions

Gustavo’s Mexican Grill

Heirloom Table/United Catering

Heitzman Traditional Bakery and Deli

Lou Lou Food & Drink

Louvino

Louisville Thoroughbred Society

Mark’s Food Store

Martini Italian Bistro

Noosh Nosh

The Olmsted

Red Yeti

Uptown Café

Volare

