More than 2,000 without power in Jefferson County following morning storms; flights also impacted

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thousands of LG&E customers are still without power after severe storms rolled through Metro Louisville Sunday morning.
Heavy rain with wind gusts up to 60 mph impacted the area.
According to LG&E, about 2,500 Jefferson County customers have been impacted.
It’s unclear the estimated time when the power will be restored to the areas affected.
The storms also caused a nightmare at the Muhammad Ali International Airport.
The airport said they are experiencing “unprecedented flight delays due to the record-setting passenger volume and extended ground stops” from the weather.
This comes after festivities have ended for the Kentucky Derby and thousands are headed home.
Airport officials are strongly advising anyone who is traveling on Sunday or Monday to monitor their flight status through the airline’s website or mobile app.
