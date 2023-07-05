Louisville Airport expects Sunday after Derby to be 'single, busiest day in airport history'

On Sunday, May 7, nearly 18,000 people are scheduled to fly out of Louisville.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This year's "Departure Sunday", the Sunday after the Kentucky Derby, is expected to be the single, busiest day in Louisville Airport's history.

On Sunday, May 7, nearly 18,000 people are scheduled to fly out of Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, according to a press release.

Dan Mann, executive director of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority, said the airport is celebrating this tremendous travel feat.

"Derby is always special for our community and the busiest time for SDF as we provide a best-in-class welcome to face fans," Mann said.

This is a 23% increase from what Louisville's airport saw the Sunday following the Derby in 2019. Over 3,330 more passengers are expected to leave on this year's Departure Sunday compared to in 2019.

A total of 128 planes are scheduled to depart from Louisville's airport, about 60% more than how many planes typically leave the airport on a normal Sunday in May.

"We expect this year's 'Departure Sunday' to go down in the record books with almost double of what we see on an average Sunday in May," Mann said. "I'm confident we'll have another successful year."

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.