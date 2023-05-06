Stars load the red carpet at the Kentucky Derby

The athletes were front and center ahead of the greatest two minutes in sports.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some years are about the actors and some years are about the singers. This year on the Kentucky Derby red carpet, it was dominated by athletes and leading the charge was “Rider’s Up” caller Patrick Mahomes.

When it comes to racing, who knows competition better than athletes.

“As an athlete? I was wondering, do horses get nervous? Like it was just such a weird question,” Oksana Masters said.

Football great Warren Moon added, “the favorite this morning was scratched, so now I gotta go inside my program and do a little bit more research to see which horses I wanna bet on.”

“We probably gonna go for gate five – they got the most Derby winners out of gate five so we’re gonna go Tapit Trice,” NFL running back Mark Ingram said.

After a week of changes to the Derby lineup, some celebrity bettors took a page from the stab in the dark book.

“What advice would you give to a novice bettor?”, reporter Grace McKenna asked.

Jim McIngvale aka “Mattress Mack” replied, “Pick a horse's name you like.”

Fashion is also big at the Derby and even bigger on the red carpet. Many of the designs were fun, frisky and chic while still showing off the style the greatest two minutes in sports is known for.

At the end of the day, star or star spotter, when you're in Kentucky, you'll be home.

“With everything we've been through, in Louisville and around the state, our memories – those special moments with friends and families are so important, Gov. Andy Beshear said. “And this year I'm getting to make them with my family. But I hope everyone enjoys Derby and makes that special moment.”

No matter who walks down that red carpet, we here in Kentucky know that the true stars of the day are the horses.

In the end, Mage held off other contenders to win Kentucky Derby 149.

