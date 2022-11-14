Louisville leader Sadiqa Reynolds announces her new role

The former president of the Louisville Urban League announced her new role at a New York-based organization.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's own Sadiqa Reynolds, who led the way for Black people and women in the Commonwealth, will continue her work for a New York-based organization.

Reynolds last served as President and CEO of the Louisville Urban League, where she was the first woman to hold this title in the nonprofit's 100-year history.

She is now the newest CEO of The Perception Institute, according to their website.

The New York-based organization works with researchers to analyze data pertaining to race, gender, ethnicity and other identities to create solutions to reduce bias.

According to their website, the Institute works with national foundations on diversity, equity and inclusion.

Most recently, the Institute was called in to work with Sesame Place, a Sesame Street-themed park in Philadelphia, following a controversial video of a character allegedly ignoring a Black child during a parade.

Reynolds' is known as a problem-solver and has experience in crisis communications in prior roles.

Her career encompasses many firsts, including being the first Black woman to clerk for the Kentucky Supreme Court and the first Black Inspector General for the state of Kentucky.

Reynolds' bio on the Institute's website ends with "Sadiqa Reynolds is a force of nature and if she is on your side, the odds are in your favor."

Despite working for a New York-based organization, Reynolds has confirmed her and her family are staying in Louisville.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.