Meet the Louisville Urban League's New CEO: Dr. Kish Cumi Price

For only the second time in more than 100 years, the Louisville Urban League is under female leadership.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was the moment that almost didn't happen. When former Louisville Urban League President Sadiqa Reynolds originally pegged Dr. Kish Cumi Price as being next in line, she said she hesitated to accept the offer.

“The sacrifices you have to make and really difficult decisions was not attractive, initially,” Dr. Cumi Price said. “When you step into a role like this you have to have peace about it, you have to have support. It's not just something folks sign up for.”

Eventually, Dr. Cumi Price found that peace and support, which brought us to October 2022, when she was formally announced as Reynold’s replacement. It was during that press conference Cumi Price said, “It is both my struggle and my privilege that has brought me to this point.”

“I feel like one of the ways we impact people in life is through personal experiences. I have throughout my life had the opportunity to see two sides of a coin,” Cumi Price said. “Living in, what may be my reality but then having the opportunity to have these open doors, to explore in ways that folks around me did not.”

As the urban league's newest leader, Cumi Price said she's determined to open more doors for people in communities that have long been underserved.

She said she plans to do that through initiatives emphasizing education and health equity. She also wants to strengthen the organization's ties with Jefferson County Public Schools.

“That is another opportunity for us to dig into the why,” Cumi Price said. “You know? What is it keeping college graduates from calling Louisville, Kentucky home?"

In recent years, the urban league has worked to shrink the equity gap, at the helm of Sadiqa Reynold.

Ask Dr. Cumi Price, and she'll tell you while the two may have different approaches to leadership, they're both all about the results.

“Do you get things done? Do we impact change? I believe that's where we have absolute synergy. And it's not so much about how you get it done. It's just about getting it done,” Cumi Price said.

In just her first week, the urban league's new president said details are sparse and plans are just getting underway.

“We really just want people to understand that this is just seed,” Cumi Price said. “We need so much more investment in order for these things to actually come to fruition.”

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.