'You are so ready for this': Louisville Urban League president passes torch to new president

Current president Sadiqa Reynolds is leaving, but she announced her successor at a press conference on Friday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Over the past few years, the Louisville Urban League has strengthened its position as Louisville's most important civil rights organization.

The woman who led it to that level -Sadiqa Reynolds- is leaving to work at an organization based in New York City, but announced her successor at a press conference on Friday, Oct. 14.

After a national search, the board of chairs selected Dr. Kish Cumi Price.

Price served as the league's director of education policy and programs from 2019 to 2021 and is currently the commissioner of Kentucky's Department of Workforce Development.

"It is just the honor of my life to be able to pass the baton to you. You are so ready for this, every part of it," Reynolds said to Price.

She said she watched Price from a far and knew that she would be a 'great fit' because of her commitment to the community.

"I do not take this lightly or the mantle for granted. I do believe it is my struggle and my purpose that has prepared me for this," Price said.

In the wake of the 2020 protests and many other barriers the city has faced, Price said she feels it's time to start healing the community first.

"Listening when it's uncomfortable, being disturbed into action and loving through the pain," she said.

Reynolds has left the organization in its strongest shape. Now, she said she is trusting Price to continue to build on the legacy she left behind.

"You are everything this community needs right now, " Reynolds said to Price.

Price said she knows it's going to take teamwork to make the community better, as they continue to pour into more investments in the city.

"It is messy and necessary work, but it will be worth it, and we will do it together," she said.

Reynolds said she's leaving 'proud' knowing the city of Louisville is in safe hands with Price.

Price will take over as the new president and CEO of the organization on Nov. 1.

