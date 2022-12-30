Louisville police advises against 'celebratory gunfire' on New Year's Eve

Not only is firing a gun in a populated area a bad idea, according to LMPD, it's also illegal.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — New Year's Eve celebrations are upon us. It's time for countdowns, sparkling drinks and for some people, gunfire.

Louisville Metro Police officers are trying to deter the use of guns this year. The department released a public service announcement centered around stopping "celebratory gunfire."

In the PSA, LMPD Lieutenant Colonel Steve Healy says Louisville is experiencing an unacceptable level of gun violence and tells party-goers not to add to it.

"I would urge everyone during your holiday celebration: Do not fire a gun in the air or in a populated area," Healy said.

Not only is firing a gun in a public area dangerous, it is also illegal in the city of Louisville.

Louisville Metro government passed an ordinance which states people cannot fire a gun in the city if they are not properly licensed and in a zoned firing range.

According to police officials, the penalty for this is a misdemeanor which is punishable by up to 12 months of incarceration and up to a $500 fine.

"When we fire guns into the air or not at a proper firing range, these bullets have to land somewhere and I do not want to see you, one of your loved ones or someone else’s loved ones be struck by one of these stray rounds," Healy said.

Not only could firing a gun in celebration hurt someone directly, but it could also cause harm by slowing down first responders.

"It puts a strain on our local first responders," Healy said. "They’re not able to make or they have a delayed response to an actual shooting or someone who is having a medical emergency."

Healy also asks Louisvillians to be considerate to veterans who could have PTSD tied to gunfire and pets who also have adverse reactions to gunshots.

Healy ended the PSA with a message to anyone planning on drinking alcohol on New Year's Eve.

"If alcohol is in your celebration plans, please utilize a designated driver," Healy said.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.