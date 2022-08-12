LMPD's International Leadership Program hopes to build trust with immigrant community

People who were there say meetings like this are important to help strengthen the bond between police and the community.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police officers worked to bridge the gap between police and the immigrant community in Louisville Thursday.

LMPD's International Leadership Program hosted a meeting where they listened to the community's concerns and shared insight into officers' responsibilities.

It was held at the Americana World Community Center on Southside Drive.

LMPD's Equity and Diversity Manager Minerva Virola said the people at the meeting are the international leaders who will go back to their communities and tell them what they learned, and who they met.

"And if they have any questions now, these leaders are able to forward some information or phone number of an officer or bug or detector, or contact me or someone in our police department," she said.

LMPD hopes these meetings will help establish a plan on how police are able to work together and explore how best to build trust and transparency between communities according to their website.

