Louisville police arrest man in connection to Southern Restaurant and Lounge shooting; What we know

LMPD arrested 38-year-old Arthur Simpson Friday. Police believe he was the “primary aggressor” during this incident.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police have made an arrest in the downtown Louisville shooting last month that left two people dead and four injured.

According to a post on Louisville Metro Police Department's (LMPD) Facebook, officers arrested 38-year-old Arthur Simpson, of Louisville, on Friday. LMPD believes he was the “primary aggressor” during this incident.

Police said the shooting happened at the West Market Street restaurant, not too far from the Kentucky International Convention Center, around 3 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 27.

According to the restaurant's Facebook page, an event called "Southern's Last Rodeo" took place the night of the shooting. A post said the restaurant planned to close and move to another location.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was later identified as 37-year-old Terrance Bethel. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Colby Banks, 35, was the second victim in the shooting. Banks was originally listed in critical condition but died hours later at UofL Hospital, according to Mayor Craig Greenberg.

Four others were wounded in the shooting.

Officers said the incident involved patrons inside the restaurant and the area outside the restaurant.

LMPD said their Homicide Unit has worked on this case “non-stop.”

Simpson was arrested and charged with two counts of murder as well as four counts of second-degree assault.

LMPD said even though the department arrested Simpson, the case remains open and ongoing.

