'Just hard to wrap your head around': Friend remembers victim of Southern Restaurant & Lounge shooting

Terrance Bethel, 37, was described as a good hearted person that would give anyone the clothes off his back if he could, and as the life of the party.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Anthony Johnson never imagined he would have lost his friend in a shooting outside of the Southern Restaurant & Lounge in downtown Louisville.

"Terrance was a brother, Terrance was a bestfriend, Terrance was a therapist...Terrance was a musician," said Johnson. "I mean Terrance was all these things to me."

"I wasn't there, so, but they went to the lounge, and what was supposed to be a good time turned into a tragic moment," Johnson said.

Southern Restaurant & Lounge had posted on it's Instagram page they were having their "last rodeo." The party started at 11 p.m. on Saturday; the business was celebrating its move to a new location.

Louisville Metro Police said Bethel and one other person died in the shooting. Four other people were shot as well, but they are expected to survive.

"To see him be taken away from us in such a tragic and definitely unexpected way it's just hard to wrap your head around," Johnson said.

He confirmed they were friends for over 20 years, and that this is hard for Bethel's 10-year-old daughter.

"He was an awesome dad to; his daughter, he loved her very much, and I think he had some plans that he wanted to do something with her coming up soon that's why this is even more tragic," he said.

Johnson wished he just had more time to spend with him.

"The way he impacted the community, family, friends, it's going to be felt and that loss is going to be profound," he said. "I love him and I'm going to miss him."

LMPD does not have any suspects in the restaurant shooting. They asked anyone who knows anything about this shooting to contact 574-LMPD (5673). Police said with an estimated 300 people at that party, someone has the information they need.

"We want to allow LMPD to do their job and to be able to come back and give us the best explanation as to why this happened and then ultimately, hopefully catch the individual or individuals that did this," Johnson said.

