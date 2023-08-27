One dead, several hurt after shooting at downtown Louisville restaurant

The shooting occurred at the Southern Restaurant and Lounge around 3:00 a.m. Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead and five others are hurt after a shooting on Market Street in downtown Louisville.

LMPD Major Shannon Lauder said the shooting happened at the Southern Restaurant and Lounge around 3:00 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found one man who had been shot. He died at the scene.

Five other victims were taken to the Hospital. One is an adult man said to be in critical condition. Three adult women and another adult man have what LMPD described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Police initially reported a seventh victim, but Maj. Lauder later said that person was believed to have been injured in a fall connected to the incident.

Police do not have any suspects.

A news conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday. You can watch a live stream on WHAS11.com, the WHAS11 app or the WHAS11 YouTube channel.

You can call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD if you have any information.

According to the restaurant's Facebook page, an event called "Southern's Last Rodeo" took place Saturday night. The restaurant planned to close and move to another location.

This is a developing story. We'll keep you updated on air and online.