Louisville Orchestra releases 2023-2024 season schedule

Teddy Abrams celebrates his tenth season leading the Louisville Orchestra.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Orchestra announced what shows to expect this 2023-24 season, which marks Teddy Abrams’s tenth season as Music Director.

At 35 years old, Abrams is the youngest music director of a major American orchestra, a position he earned when he was just 26.

Abrams’s concept of a modern orchestra is centered around reconnecting the orchestra with the community it serves.

Abrams says it is hard for him to believe it's been ten years since he took the reigns and he feels it's important to reflect.

“We’ve been asking, 'What does it mean to be a public service – to serve you all and take the power of our music and the talents of our musicians to make life better for all of us here in Louisville?'," Abrams said. "The power of music is so broad and always reinventing itself. There are always new ways for music to connect with people and new people for music to connect with.”

The new season will include shows centered around music in film, pop music, a family-friendly series as well as an entire tour that celebrates the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

According to the Louisville Orchestra, there will be shows which focus entirely on classical music as well as collaborations with GRAMMY Award-winning conductor JoAnn Falletta.

For one night only, the Louisville Orchestra will share the stage with the iconic Italian tenor, Andrea Bocelli.

Bocelli will be touring the U.S. in November and December and will arrive for one night only at the KFC Yum! Center on Dec. 2, 2023.

“I like to think of a whole season of programming as an entire set of meals – a whole culinary menu that is planned out over the course of a year, with all the different elements, balance, ingredients, and flavor profiles stretched out over time," Abrams said.

Subscription packages go on sale April 19 at 10 a.m.

The Louisville Orchestra 2023 – 2024 Season kicks off on Sept. 16 at Iroquois Park Amphitheater and ends on May 11, 2024 at Whitney Hall in the Kentucky Performing Arts Center.

Click here for a complete schedule of events and more information on the Louisville Orchestra's 2023 -2024 season.

