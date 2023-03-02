'Turn music into action': Louisville Orchestra, Hip-Hop N-2 Learning roll out programs for youth

Officials say the programs will provide opportunities to learn about music fundamentals, music production and real life operations in the music industry.

According to a press release from LO, the expansion includes summer and spring break programs for 30 to 40 youth in 5th -12th grade at LO's Rap School. Participating in these programs is free.

This expansion was made possible by a $500,000 prize awarded to HHN2L from the Lewis Prize for Music.

“Working with young students to unleash their full potential, expressing powerful messages of change through writing and performing with the LO, is what is needed in society," Graham Parker, chief executive for LO, said. "These Young Prodigies are our future.”

The rap school is the only school of its kind in the country. It was started in 2019 as a way partner students with LO in the fight for racial equity through performance and advocacy.

"It's not just about making music, it's about what music actually does is so transformative and so brilliant," Teddy Abrams, the LO music director, said. "It's something that the entire world should be watching because this is the model. This is the model for how you turn music into action."

The program all leads up to an incredible opportunity -- the students get to rap music they write with LO at the annual MakingMUSIC education concerts.

Those who are interested can register for the programs here.

