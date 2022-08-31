‘This settlement offers a chance to act and to heal’: Louisville to receive opioid settlement funds

The $31.8 million, which will be paid out over 18 years, will go towards the city’s efforts to help those with substance abuse disorders.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While observing International Overdose Awareness Day, the Louisville mayor announced the city will get $31.8 million in opioid settlement funds, and it will be paid out over 18 years.

According to a press release, this money will go towards the city’s efforts to help those with substance abuse disorders.

Louisville joined the national, multi-district litigation in August 2017 to hold drug pharmacies and distributors responsible. Mayor Greg Fischer said the litigation held them accountable “for dumping millions of opioids in our neighborhoods while refusing to monitor, identify, report and halt suspicious shipments of these drugs.”

Five years later, the settlement was approved. Of the $31.8 million in the settlement, Jefferson County is expected to receive two payments totaling around $3.5 million by the end of the year according to the release.

Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell said while the settlement comes too late for his son, he is proud of this achievement.

“The resources Jefferson County funds with this settlement—the treatment beds, the wraparound services for those caught up in the justice system, the prevention efforts, or whatever else may come—can serve as tribute to the goodness we have lost but can never get back. This settlement offers a chance to act and to heal,” he said.

Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness and other agencies plan to seek public input to find out how the funds should be used to serve those with substance abuse disorders according to the release.

