'It's terrifying': Rise in fentanyl related deaths across Kentuckiana cause concern

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officers at the Hillview Police Department said they've seized nearly 100 grams of narcotics along with guns and cash.

In a post on Facebook, they said about half of the substances contained suspected fentanyl.

The seizure came as officers work to clean up streets from drugs like fentanyl and other opioids moving throughout Kentuckiana.

Now, drug recovery specialists and families affected by the powerful opioid are sharing their concerns.

"I feel like fentanyl has definitely made a debut and is coming in real hot," said Donald Hinkle, a detox lead for "The Healing Place."

Hinkle said they're seeing the opioid in everything.

"Let's say you're using crack cocaine, and when they're dropped, they're popping dirty for fentanyl, or even marijuana nowadays has fentanyl in it," Hinkle said.

In early August, U.S. Customs and Border Protections seized a shipment of fentanyl in Louisville capable of killing over 50,000 people.

Tami Boblitt of Bardstown also lost her son to the drug.

"He had been in and out of treatments, recovered, relapsed," Boblitt said.

In the last 15 months, she said her 30-year-old son Chase Linton had gotten clean, but was looking for something to help him sleep.

"I do know that someone reached out to Chase. They knew a girl that was getting rid of her prescription," Boblitt said.

Linton thought he was taking Xanax. She said the pill turned out to be pure Fentanyl.

"He took it, the coroner told me he would have died within a couple of minutes of taking it," she said.

Boblitt said the toxicology showed only Fentanyl, proving her son was working hard to stay away from the drugs he was previously addicted to.

The laced pill cost him his life.

"The only thing out there is Fentanyl, and I don't want any part of it. And then ironically, that's what killed him," Boblitt said in reference to something her son had told her.

Hinkle said a drug this powerful is something to fear.

"It's terrifying. It's terrifying. Especially nowadays with so many of the younger generation that's out there," he said.

Both said they hope to see this drug exit as quickly as it seemed it hit the streets.

