Morgan's Mission | Walk brings awareness to drug overdoses, fentanyl

Morgan’s Mission brought families out for a walk to raise awareness about the problem and to remember loved ones lost.
Credit: Elijah McKenzie/WHAS-TV
Posters are shown of individuals lost to overdoses during an awareness walk in Louisville, Kentucky on Aug. 28, 2022.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Families who have been impacted by overdoses, including fentanyl are raising awareness in hopes of helping others.

Laura Thurman lost her daughter Morgan in February 2022 when she took drugs laced with fentanyl at a friend's house.

Laura Thurman lost her daughter Morgan in February 2022 when she took drugs laced with fentanyl at a friend’s house.

They started Morgan’s Mission in her honor.

They hope to host events to help bring awareness and to push out life-saving medication into the community.

“When they choose to do these drugs, they’re not choosing fentanyl. They have no idea what they’re doing, and it hits you so fast after you do it. You don’t have time to react,” Thurman said. So that’s why we want to get Narcan out and have people carry it – just normal everyday people carry Narcan, so they can maybe save somebody someday.”

Credit: WHAS-TV
Families share the loss of loved ones during a walk raising awareness of the dangers of fentanyl and overdoses.

Chasity Lewis, Morgan’s sister-in-law added, “It can happen to anybody, it doesn’t matter. It can be found in any drug. It’s in every single drug. It doesn’t matter if it’s just weed – it’s what everybody likes to say, but its been found in weed and people can die from [doing it] one time.”

There was a powerful display of various people lost to overdoses and fentanyl with some of the signage reading, "Fentanyl changes everything. Never say not my child."

Morgan’s family has already started the process to become an official nonprofit organization.

In the long term, they hope they will be able to eventually provide a scholarship opportunity for a Bullitt County Student who may not have been able to go to college.

According to the CDC, Kentucky has the second highest death rate from overdose in the U.S.

