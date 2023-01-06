Louisville's most googled phrases of 2022

You'll never guess what Louisville's top trending recipe of last year was.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — We took a look at Google's "Local Year in Search 2022" for the Louisville community, and we were surprised by a few of the results.

MOST GOOGLED ANIMAL

According to Google, the Louisville area’s top trending animal this year was the "Muntjac Deer", one of the oldest known species of deer.

Also known as the "barking deer", Muntjacs are small deer with rounded backs and are often mistaken as dogs.

They are native to Asia and can be found in India, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Vietnam, the Indonesian islands, Taiwan and Southern China.

FAVORITE DESSERT

Interestingly enough, Louisville was one of only three places with "ice cream shops" as a top trending “near me” search.

The other two cities who are just as obsessed with nearby ice cream as Louisville are New Haven, CT and South Bend, IN.

TOP TRENDING "NEAR ME" SEARCH

Not surprisingly, Louisvillians searched for "gas prices near me" more than twice as much in 2022 than the year before.

Gas prices have gone down significantly since the middle of 2022. The average gas price in Louisville now is $2.943 while the average price of gas in Louisville in the week of July 11, 2022 was $4.798.

MOST GOOGLED MUSIC GENRE

Louisville's most searched for music genre in 2022 was rap, which is fitting when you consider that famous rapper Jack Harlow is a Louisville-native.

MOST GOOGLED RECIPE

Possibly the strangest of Louisville's top trends last year was our most Googled recipe.

According to Google, Louisville was the only place in the country that had "cucumber sandwich" as our top trending recipe.

However, there is one possible reason for the odd amount of interest in cucumber sandwiches in Louisville last year.

"Benedictine", a spread used to make cucumber sandwiches, was invented by Jennie Carter Benedict of Louisville, Kentucky around the turn of the 20th century.

TOP 10 TRENDING "NEAR ME" SEARCHES

Gas prices near me Cheapest gas near me Food pantry near me Emergency dentist near me Ice cream shops near me Pest control near me Estate sales near me Food trucks near me Social security office near me Karaoke near me

