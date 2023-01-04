'Hey that's me!': Louisville man wins first million-dollar lottery prize of 2023

He told lottery officials he plans on retiring.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One man in Louisville is several hundreds of thousands of dollars richer after a lucky stop at a his neighborhood Kroger.

This is the first million dollar Powerball prize won in Kentucky in the year 2023.

The Jefferson County man, who wishes to remain anonymous, said he called the Kentucky Lottery's winning numbers hotline the next morning when he realized all of the numbers called matched the numbers on his ticket.

“I was like, ‘wow’," he said. "I went to the lottery’s website to pull up the winning details from the drawing and saw there was a one-million-dollar winner in Kentucky. I thought, ‘hey, that’s me!'”

His winning ticket matched the first five white ball numbers but not the Powerball, winning himself the $1 million prize.

He showed up at Lottery headquarters on Tuesday, where he received a check for $715,000, after taxes.

He told lottery officials he is looking to retire and believes the extra money will come in handy. “No more work for me, if I can help it,” he said.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Kroger on New Cut Road in Louisville. Kroger will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Additionally, Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot was not won and currently stands at an estimated $940 million, with an estimated cash option of $483.5 million.

Friday’s night’s drawing is ranked the fourth largest jackpot in the game’s history.

