LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kerry Porter was arrested on charges of a convicted felon in possession of handgun and receiving stolen property.

Last year, Porter was released from prison last year after serving 11 years. Porter reached a settlement with the city of Louisville awarding him $7.5 million for wrongful imprisonment.

An arrest citation says officers went to Porter's home to investigate "unspecified trouble" but when they arrived they found two handguns, one of them they claim is stolen.



Porter is being held on a$10,000 bond.

