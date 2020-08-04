LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Note: The above video is from February 2020 and is not related to these attacks.

There have been two dog attacks on Louisville mail carriers this week, U.S. Postal Services confirmed.

A carrier from the Martin Luther King Station was attacked by two dogs during a route Saturday, resulting in serious injuries. A second carrier from the Iroquois Station was also attacked and bitten by a dog.

Susan Wright said USPS often sees an increase in dog attacks as the weather gets warmer. With more and more people staying home amid the coronavirus pandemic, USPS said it is concerned that carriers are more likely to be attacked by dogs.

USPS asked that pet owners wait for carriers to leave before opening their door to get mail so dogs do not run pass their owner and attack carriers while the door is open, and recommended that dogs be on a leash if they are outside.

"As the Postal Service continues to provide an essential service during the current crisis, we want to make sure our carriers are safe and out of harm’s way while making their appointed rounds," USPS said in a release.

The condition of the carrier with serious injuries is currently unknown. WHAS11 will update this story with more information today.

