LYNDON, Ky. — People living on Gallant Fox Run Road in Lyndon have not received mail since early December.

The post office has cut off mail service due to an incident with a dog in the neighborhood. USPS says service will be stopped until there is no longer a threat to the carrier.

In December Emily Holbert’s pit bull Vinsu hopped over her fence and escaped through a neighbor’s open gate and began chasing the mail carrier.

“He didn’t bite him or nothing, he just chased him,” Holbert said.

After the incident, the post office stopped service to 16 homes in the neighborhood.

USPS sent WHAS11 a statement that reads:

“The Postal Service has made multiple attempts to contact the owner of the loose dog on Gallant Fox Run Road. We would like to reach a mutually agreeable solution to this issue in order to resume delivery on the street. Until we can be assured the dog no longer poses a threat to the safety of our letter carriers, we will not resume our previous mode of delivery. We apologize to other residents on Gallant Fox Run Road who are affected by this unfortunate series of events. As there is no indication the dog will be contained in the near future, the Postal Service will be offering an alternative which would allow for mail delivery without exposing the letter carrier to a dog attack. The local management team will be in contact with residents soon.”

Holbert says she has taken steps, like putting in an electric fence, so the post office will restore mail service.

“I’ve done what they asked me to do originally…and he hasn’t gotten out,” Holbert said.

Neighbors say it’s been too long without mail and just want the service to be restored. One couple has lived in the neighborhood 55 years and says nothing like this has ever happened before.

RELATED: 'Tis the season for love, taxes and scammers who never take time off

RELATED: Kansas postal worker saves Christmas packages from mail truck fire

Holbert says the post office asked her to build a privacy fence, which she plans to do this spring.

“I just moved into this neighborhood and you’re already making me seem like a really bad neighbor, which I’m not,” said Holbert. “I don’t want them to think that. I don’t want my neighbors to hate me.”

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.