LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Even though many are staying inside and practicing social distancing in wake of the coronavirus outbreak, local agencies are still looking to find forever homes for pets.

The Kentucky Humane Society has turned its focus to ensuring pet owners in need get their animals food, so Louisville Metro Animal Services is one of the only shelters open.

LMAS officials stress they are in need of foster homes for the animals along with donations.

They are controlling the number of people who are in the building, so there is a process recommended for adopting.

“If you want to be a good pet owner, look online. If you want to adopt, we’ll give you curbside service – we’ll do what we can to find forever homes,” LMAS director Ozzy Gibson said.

Adoptions are free for adult dogs 40-pounds and up and cats 6-months and older.

LMAS officials say make sure you can afford to take care of a pet.

