Louisville leaders, Highlands neighbors address public safety in area

Since the beginning of the year, there have been two homicides in District 8: one by Wick's on Baxter Avenue and another on Beechwood Avenue.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Neighbors living in the Highlands shared their public safety concerns with city and state leaders Monday.

Louisville Metro Police Lt. Rob King said extra officers they received over the last year helped reduce crime in the area and they hope to get more, but he said everyone can get involved.

"The main thing I would like to work on this year, we started last year, is really get cooperation from the businesses and the bar owners and the restaurants, for us all to kinda get on the same page. We can't fight this by ourselves," King said.

People who live in the area, like Ben Reno-Weber, said they support approaching the problem in a more out-of-the-box way.

"To be thinking about community-focused responses, a community-driven set of solutions that's different from 'hey listen, we just need more cops on beat.' That is one piece of it, but there's a whole lot of things that can be done that do not involve just that solution and that's what I think we're really hearing an appetite for," Reno-Weber said.

Public safety leaders also announced the Late Night Safety Advisory Committee has completed their safe practices booklet to share with bars in the area.

It will also be published online for the public to look through.

