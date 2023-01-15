x
LMPD: Man dies after shooting in Highlands

Police said the victim was shot in the 900 block of Baxter Avenue around 5 p.m. Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are also investigating a deadly shooting in the Highlands.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Baxter Avenue around 5 p.m. Sunday and found a man that had been shot.

Police said the victim was transported to UofL Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

No other details in this incident have been released, and police said all parties have been accounted for.

The Homicide Unit is investigating.

