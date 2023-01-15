LMPD: Man dies after shooting in Highlands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are also investigating a deadly shooting in the Highlands.
Officers responded to the 900 block of Baxter Avenue around 5 p.m. Sunday and found a man that had been shot.
Police said the victim was transported to UofL Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
No other details in this incident have been released, and police said all parties have been accounted for.
The Homicide Unit is investigating.
