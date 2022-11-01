Anonymous local foundation donates thousands to farmers impacted by tornadoes

The Frazier History Museum purchased 300 bales of hay using the anonymous foundation's donation, which will be delivered to a local farm on Thursday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In the wake of deadly tornadoes that struck western Kentucky in December, many farmers lost valuable equipment and feed for animals.

A local foundation, which the Frazier History Museum said wants to remain anonymous, has since donated $25,000 for farmers to get hay for their animals.

The anonymous foundation said they were inspired by the museum's tornado relief fundraiser in mid-December.

Following the devastating storms, the Frazier History Museum announced a fundraising campaign that ran from Dec. 16 through Dec. 19.

A spokesperson said that, during that time, museum visitors could donate cash or checks to the Western Kentucky Red Cross Tornado Relief Effort, with museum staff and its board collectively matching the total amount raised.

By the end of the four-day fundraiser, $4,145 was donated to the relief fund.

At the same time, Princeton residents Bradley and Rachel Boyd were hearing what farmers in the impacted communities had lost in the storms.

The couple decided to turn their horse farm into a sort of farm and feed supply store.

"Rachel and I started brainstorm what people would need," Bradley Boyd said, noting things like feed for farm animals, rakes, pitchforks, feeders, buckets and fencing supplies.

Within 24 hours, the Boyd's and their neighbor Don Campbell, a Thoroughbred owner and trainer, were working with the Kentucky Thoroughbred Association and Gallery Racing to get supplies to farmers.

"I think we helped people in nine different counties," Bradley Boyd said.

With the $25,000 donation from the anonymous local foundation, the Frazier Museum purchased 300 bales of hay from Shelby County farmers and arranged for them to be delivered to the Boyd's farm.

Mercer Transportation is partnering with the museum and will be donating the truck load of hay bales on Thursday.

Anyone who would like to contribute by donating hay to affected farmers can contact Rachel Boyd at 270-719-1035.

