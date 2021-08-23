Local Haitians plead for donations for family impacted by earthquake

The 7.2 magnitude earthquake has left over 2,000 death with over 300 still missing.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Izeans are feeling a multitude of emotions. They are concerned for the well-being of their family back in Haiti. They feel guilty they are in Louisville. Yet, they are hopeful the Louisville community will send help.

Pastor Celeve Izean and his wife Celicia Izean are both Haitian immigrants who moved to the states over 20 years ago. Pastor Celeve Izean leads the Horeb Haitian Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Louisville.

Last Saturday, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake rocked their small Caribbean country shocking them both.

"I was so scared. People were in the church and running and crying," said Cecilia.

Her mother was attending church when the earthquake hit, something Cecelia sees as a blessing.

"I told her, 'I was so happy you weren't by yourself, you weren't hurt at home.'", she said.

It's been over a week since that earthquake devastated Haiti. The death toll has risen to 2,207, with 344 people missing, according to the country's civil defense agency.

Crews are continuously searching the rubble for survivors while others are now left with the clothes on their backs.

"They say they don't have underwear. They have one and that is on them because everything is under the rubble. That means they really need help. They really need help," she said.

The Izeans are pleading with the Louisville community to donate. They are asking for monetary donations that will be then used to provide care baskets for their friends and family back in Haiti.

If you are interested in donating, you can call Pastor Celeve at (502) 295-5149 or you can donate online at https://www.horebhaitiansdachurch.com/

Pastor Celeve is asking that you specify that the money is to be used for earthquake relief after you click online giving.

