Louisville nonprofits sending aid to Haiti following earthquake

WaterStep, Love the Hungry and SOS are working together to send medical supplies, safe water equipment, and fortified meals to those affected by the earthquake.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A few Louisville-based humanitarian organizations are stepping up to provide aid to Haiti after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake destroyed more than 7,000 homes and damaged more than 12,000. More than 2,100 people have died since Aug. 14.

WaterStep, Love the Hungry and SOS are working together to send a shipment of medical supplies, safe water equipment, and fortified meals to survivors in the Caribbean country.

WaterStep is providing $63,000 worth of safe water equipment including 60 BleachMakers used for making strong disinfectant and disaster relief kits which include a mini-water filtration and chlorination system.

Love the Hungry is providing over 4,500 fortified meals. SOS is providing over $60,000 of medical supplies donated by partner hospitals including Norton Healthcare, Baptist Health and University Hospital.

The shipment is heading out Thursday afternoon and UPS is providing transportation, which will be driven by truck to Orlando and then flown to Haiti.

This is the third time these three Louisville-based organizations have come together to respond to a disaster. They sent disaster relief shipments to Ethiopia earlier this year.

