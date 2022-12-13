Police: Louisville man confesses to abusing two underage boys since 2018

LMPD says Frank Beal, 58, has helped approximately 50 families in the community since 2012. He told police he's unsure if there are more victims.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested a 58-year-old man on nearly a dozen child sex abuse charges after he confessed to abusing two children multiple times over a four year period.

Frank Beal was arrested on Tuesday on nine counts of first-degree of sodomy and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

In all charges, the victim was under the age of 12.

According to his arrest citation, Beal gave LMPD detectives a full mirandized statement stating he had sodomized, orally and anally, two young boys on multiple occasions since 2018.

Beal said he had touched the young boys' genitalia on multiple occasions.

Police say that Beal states he has helped approximately 50 families in the community since 2012. Beal told police he's unsure if there are more victims.

The arrest citation didn't include in what capacity Beal helped those families.

