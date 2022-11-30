Former JCPS teacher pleads guilty to child porn charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former Jefferson County Public School teacher has pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography.
James Miller, a former DuPont Manual High School teacher, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
Court documents show Miller admitted to filming a 10 year old undressing while he, the child and the child's mother were staying at a Louisville hotel in 2021.
The videos were discovered by the victim’s mother on Miller's phone in December 2021 according to court records.
Miller will have a sentencing hearing on Jan. 31, 2023.
