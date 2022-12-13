Third JCPS teacher reassigned due to 'active investigation'

In a letter sent home to families, JCPS says there are allegations against a man who teaches at a middle school and coaches baseball at a high school.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A third Jefferson County Public School staff member has been reassigned due to an ongoing investigation regarding alleged "crimes against children," according to the school district.

Kevin O'Donnell, a teacher at Meyzeek Middle School and a baseball coach at Eastern High School, was reassigned.

In a letter sent home to families at both schools, JCPS says there are allegations against O'Donnell that caused the district to alert Louisville Metro Police, JCPS Police, and Child Protective Services.

O'Donnell has been asked to have no contact with students. He has not been formally charged with any crime, according to LMPD.

Two separate investigations are also underway against a staff member from Lassiter Middle School and a teacher from Jefferson County Traditions Middle.

The names of the two other staff members have not yet been released.

She added that the "safety and wellbeing" of students is the school's top priority.

Carolyn Callahan with JCPS confirmed that a separate investigation is underway involving a Jefferson County Traditional Middle School teacher.

Louisville Metro Police's Office of Sexual and Physical Abuse Investigations (OSPI) is handling at least one of the investigations involving JCPS employees, according to Alicia Smiley with LMPD.