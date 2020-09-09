No confidence vote of Mayor Greg Fischer goes to full council

Louisville Metro Council will vote on the resolution at its next meeting Sept. 17.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Council's vote of no confidence in Mayor Greg Fischer will move on to the full council next week after the public safety committee voted 3-3 to pass the resolution.

The tie means the resolution will reach the full council for discussion with no recommendation from the committee. If passed, the resolution would not remove Fischer from office, but request his resignation and express the council's position on decisions his administration has made.

Committee members James Peden (District 23), Mark Fox (D-13) and Marilyn Parker (D-18) voted to pass the resolution, while Barbara Shanklin (D-2), Barbara Sexton Smith (D-4) and Madonna Flood (D-24) voted against it.

Though all committee members who spoke said they have disagreed with some of the actions Fischer's administration has made during his tenure, those who voted against the resolution said it would not help lead the city out of unrest.

"I think it's disingenuous to believe that this resolution solves anything," Flood said. "Resolutions are not laws."

Sexton Smith called it "the wrong thing to do at the wrong time," saying the council should be working together to help bring change to city through legislative work.

Minority Caucus Chair and resolution co-sponsor Kevin Kramer (D-11) said the resolution was a result of their "ever-eroding confidence" in Fischer — pointing to allegations of misconduct at TARC, LMAS and in the LMPD Explorer program as well as his administration's response to Breonna Taylor's death and ongoing protests.

"It really does come down to the question, 'Is two more years of this going to get us where we need to be?" Kramer said.

The resolution will be discussed and voted on by all council members at Metro Council's Sept. 17 meeting.

This story will be updated with more information.

