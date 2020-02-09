Here's what happens if the mayor resigns or doesn't in Kentucky

Louisville Metro Council's Minority Caucus co-sponsored a resolution for a vote of no-confidence in Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, requested his resignation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Monday, Louisville Metro Council's Minority Caucus co-sponsored a resolution calling for a vote of no-confidence in Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, requesting his resignation from office.

The resolution says members of the council believe new leadership is essential to "bringing the change that is needed at LMPD," saying there is a lack of trust between the government and citizens due to "false claims of transparency and accountability."

The resolution would not remove Fischer from office but allows members of the council to express their position on the decisions the Fisher administration has made.

Mayor Greg Fischer sent this in response to Republican Council measure, which doesn't sound like he's going to resign:

“These are the kind of partisan and divisive political games that have paralyzed Washington, D.C., and it’s sad and shameful for Republican council members to bring them here to Louisville. These are difficult times for all cities in America, ours included, and these challenges are bigger than any one person. As previously said, as Mayor I have responsibility for addressing these challenges and I am deeply sorry for the hurt experienced by so many. But now is the time for all elected officials to work together, more than ever, toward common solutions to the ongoing crises of the COVID-19 pandemic, the economic downturn and the calls for racial justice. That’s what I’m doing. Louisville residents deserve no less.”

If the mayor did resign who would take his place?

We asked council president David James about the process. He says the council would have 30 days to vote on a replacement. The deputy mayor would serve in the interim. Right now, that would be Ellen Hesen. If the council didn't select someone within those 30 days, the governor would then appoint a replacement.

Here are Kentucky laws for elected officials in municipalities:

Voters and taxpayers could ask for a recall election but likely won't get it. Kentucky is one of the few states that does not have recall elections, according to Ballotpedia and one other source we checked.

Here's the law on Metro Council options if a mayor doesn't resign:

Statue: 67C.143: Removal of elected officers of consolidated local government -- Hearing -- Vote of council -- Appeal -- Restrictions on eligibility for office or appointment following removal.

(1) Unless otherwise provided by law, any elected officer of a consolidated local government in case of misconduct, incapacity, or willful neglect in the performance of the duties of his or her office may be removed from office by the legislative council, sitting as a court, under oath, upon charges preferred by the mayor or by any five (5) members of the legislative council, or, in case of charges against the mayor, upon charges preferred by not less than ten (10) members of the legislative council. No legislative council member preferring a charge shall sit as a member of the legislative council when it tries that charge.

(2) No elected officer shall be removed without having been given the right to a full public hearing.

(3) A decision to remove a mayor, legislative council member, or appointee to a board or commission shall require a vote of two-thirds (2/3) of the total number of legislative council members.

(4) Any elected officer removed from office under the provisions of this section may appeal to the Circuit Court and from there to the Court of Appeals. The appeal to the Circuit Court shall be taken and tried in the same manner as civil cases are tried.

(5) (a) No elected officer removed from office under this section shall be eligible to fill the office vacated before the expiration of the term to which the elected member was originally elected. (b) Any appointee to a board or commission removed under this section shall not be eligible for:

1. The office from which he or she was removed before five (5) years following the date of his or her removal from that office; or 2. Appointment to a board or commission described in KRS 67C.103(13)(f) before five (5) years following the date of his or her removal from that office.

In 2017 six Kentucky Republican statehouse members sponsored a bill [HB202] to limit Louisville’s mayor seat to two terms and to give governor power to fill mayoral, council vacancies, according to an article by Louisville Future.

A quick check of the bill-HB 202-on the General Assembly's website says the bill was withdrawn. It does not say why.

