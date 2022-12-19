Louisville firefighters working to put out Park Hill neighborhood fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A structure is on fire in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood on Monday morning
Louisville Fire Department crews are working to put out a residential fire, according to MetroSafe officials.
The fire was reported on Dec. 19 around 5 a.m. at the 2100 block of Dumesnil Street.
MetroSafe confirmed there were no reported injuries or rescues from the fire.
Crews are still at the scene; traffic around the area is blocked.
