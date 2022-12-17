6 evacuated as vacant structure goes up in flames near downtown Louisville

According to MetroSafe, the incident was reported just before 8 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of East Main Street.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Six people have been evacuated after a fire at a vacant warehouse just east of downtown Louisville.

According to the Louisville Fire Department, the two-alarm blaze broke out in the 700 block of East Main Street just before 8 p.m. Saturday.

Witnesses who were near the location described large flames shooting from the building. Major Bobby Cooper with the department said the structure had partially collapsed.

It’s unclear if any of the people inside of the building were hurt.

No other injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation.

