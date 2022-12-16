Bardstown Police, ATF investigate after 'suspicious device' found

Police said they found what looked like "improvised explosive devices and other explosive paraphernalia."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Local and federal agencies are investigating after a 'suspicious device' was found near downtown Bardstown Friday morning.

The Bardstown Police Department (BPD) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) received a call about the device around 8:30 a.m.

It was found in the 300 block of North 1st Street.

When officers arrived, police said they found what looked like "improvised explosive devices and other explosive paraphernalia."

Kentucky State Police and Louisville Metro Police's Bomb Squad helped remove the explosives and other suspicious materials, according to BPD.

There is no threat to the community and the scene is clear, however, anyone with information is asked to call Nelson County Dispatch at (502) 348-3211.

