Officials: Woman, two 6-year-olds dead in Bullitt County house fire

According to Bullitt County Coroner Dave Billings, he speculates the likely cause of death is smoke inhalation.

LEBANON JUNCTION, Ky. — Three people are dead after a house fire in Lebanon Junction on Thursday morning.

Lebanon Junction Fire Department, in assistance with the Southeast Bullitt Fire Department and Shepherdsville Fire, responded to a call of a house fire off Preston Highway around 4 a.m. When first responders arrived on scene, they say the fire "broke out even more" because of reports of people smashing windows trying to escape.

According to Bullitt County Coroner Dave Billings, a 27-year-old woman and two 6-year-olds died. He speculates the likely cause of death is smoke inhalation. The identity of those individuals is unknown at this time, as well as if they are related.

"First thing I asked was which house was it and who it was because in this close-knit community as it is, it's all a big family. Half of this community is kin to each other and if not we went to school together, worked together, hang out together," Mayor Larry Dangerfield said. "The minute I knew the house I knew the gentleman. The boy went to school with my grandson."

A community member in Lebanon Junction said a "fog" has come over the people living in the town. WHAS11's Connor Steffen says everyone he spoke to, including the mayor and the fire chief, said it's one thing when you have a fire but when the firefighters are crying because they know the people who are inside the house -- it's a different feeling.

A local pastor said she went to city hall to go pay her water bill and everyone inside was "somber" and some were crying.

Another community member said the home belonged to a "well-known family" in Bullitt County.

The fire marshal is on scene continuing the investigation.

