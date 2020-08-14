Court stops Louisville Metro from enforcing Fairness Ordinance on photographer as case continues

The order says the city cannot prohibit the photographer from posting her opinions or limiting services to people consistent with her beliefs.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A federal district court issued an order halting Louisville Metro from enforcing its Fairness Ordinance on a photographer while her lawsuit moves forward in court.

Wedding photographer Chelsey Nelson said the city's decades-old Fairness Ordinance violates her constitutional rights to choose what messages to promote. Her lawsuit says the ordinance prevents her from operating her business freely.

"She wants to post certain statements on her website explaining her religious beliefs, and the law does not allow that," said John Scruggs, senior counsel at Alliance Defending Freedom representing Nelson.

The court said the city cannot prohibit Nelson from posting her desired statements or limiting wedding photography services to people consistent with her beliefs until a decision is made.

Chris Hartman, executive director of the Kentucky Fairness Campaign, called Nelson's lawsuit "a dangerous attack."

“Really what the photographer is asking for in this case is to erode Civil Rights laws for everyone," Hartman said.

Since the ordinance passed in 1999, 20 municipalities across Kentucky have passed similar legislation. Attorneys said U.S. District Judge Justin Walker, who is presiding over this case, could come to a decision over the next month, but that timeline could be longer.

