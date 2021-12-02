MetroSafe: Child transported to hospital after shooting near Cane Run Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A child is being taken to the hospital after a shooting off Cane Run Road, MetroSafe has confirmed.
MetroSafe said a child was shot on the 3200 block of Elane Drive in the St. Dennis neighborhood.
WHAS11 has a crew going to the scene and will provide more information as it is available.
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.