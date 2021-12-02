x
Local News

MetroSafe: Child transported to hospital after shooting near Cane Run Road

MetroSafe said a child was shot on the 3200 block of Elane Drive.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A child is being taken to the hospital after a shooting off Cane Run Road, MetroSafe has confirmed.

MetroSafe said a child was shot on the 3200 block of Elane Drive in the St. Dennis neighborhood.

WHAS11 has a crew going to the scene and will provide more information as it is available.

