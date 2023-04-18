'It's been really hard on all of us:' JCPS teacher remembers student killed in Chickasaw Park shooting

17-year-old David Huff was one of the victims killed at Chickasaw Park on Saturday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just three days after the tragic shooting at Chickasaw Park, students and faculty at Breckinridge Metro High School returned to class this week with one person in mind.

"All of our kids knew David, so it's been really hard on all of us," teacher, and District 3 Councilman, Kumar Rashad said.

David Huff was one of the two victims killed during the shooting. Rashad says the 17-year-old was more than just a student to him, he was his mentee.

"He was funny, he was energetic, he was smart and just a real pleasure to be around," Rashad said.

The two met in the halls of Breckinridge Metro and later grew a tight bond when Huff joined Rashad's mentoring group, Men of Quality. Though Huff left in January, Rashad says it's tough knowing he'll never see him again.

Rashad says Huff's death is hitting everyone hard at the school, including his girlfriend who's expecting a baby.

"I haven't seen her since this weekend, of course, I expect her to. I just know she's devastated," Rashad said. " I spoke to his mom today just to give her my love, that's all I could do."

Rashad adds that he'll continue to support Huff's family and better legislation so other no other teen's future is cut short.

If you have any information on the Chickasaw Park shooting, you can call 574-LMPD to leave an anonymous tip. Anyone with relevant photos or videos can also upload them anonymously through the department's online portal.

